Community & Events

LA Dodgers surprise students during Saugus High School pep rally following deadly shooting

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers paid a visit to students at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita during a pep rally.

On Friday, students funneled into the school's gymnasium dressed in blue and white Dodger hats and souvenirs.

It was a pleasant surprise for the school, which is still recovering from an on-campus shooting that left two students dead last November.

2 dead, 4 wounded after shooting suspect opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita
EMBED More News Videos

A high school student killed two classmates, wounded three others and then shot himself in the head Thursday morning at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, authorities said.



Some of the players that came to pep up the high school crowd included Walker Buehler, Caleb Ferguson, Dylan Floro, and, of course, the team's mascot.

The players also took the time to have lunch with the first responders who sprang into action following the deadly shooting. This is the second year in a row that the Dodgers have gone to visit a school following a shooting incident, according to third baseman Justin Turner.

"It was a good time to hopefully create a memory and an experience for these kids to talk about for a long time, and take their mind off of what happened here a few months ago," Turner said.

The team played games at the rally, including a lyric guessing challenge and Oreo-eating completion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssanta claritalos angeles countyschool shootinghigh schoollos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Barstow area
LAPD chief seeks to fire officer in investigation of falsified reports
Rapper YG arrested at LA home, booked for robbery
Pentagon: 34 US service members had brain injuries from Iran's strike
Shanghai Disneyland temporarily closed amid coronavirus fears
Homeless living at Echo Park Lake confront cleaning crews
Suspect smashes car windows in 50-car vandalism in Whittier
Show More
Good Samaritan hit by vehicle after saving mom, kids on bridge
OC firefighters stop man threatening to light himself on fire
Papyrus to close all 260 stores, company says
Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
UK's Royal Mint unveils coin honoring the band Queen
More TOP STORIES News