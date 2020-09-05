Krispy Kreme running Saturday only deal where you can get 12 doughnuts for $1

You can get a dozen Original Glaze doughnuts for $1 after you buy any other dozen doughnuts at participating Krispy Kreme locations.
The deal is only available Saturday, Sept. 5, and you have to show a special code when you order to receive the deal.
That code can be found on Krispy Kreme's website here.
A delicious #LaborDay #weekend is headed your way! Buy any dozen, get $1 #OriginalGlazed dozen, TOMORROW ONLY! 🎉🍩 #KrispyKreme— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 4, 2020
Participating US shops only. 9/5 only – not valid for online orders. Not valid with other offers. All other info here https://t.co/V4PqLuC3cQ pic.twitter.com/YVDTGJFaTo