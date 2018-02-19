CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --Inland Empire restaurants are banding together to help support the 13 Turpin siblings, who were allegedly held captive and tortured by their parents.
The Turpin siblings gained international attention after Riverside County sheriff's deputies discovered them inside a Perris home. Their parents, David and Louise Turpin, are being held as they await a trial.
"My heart goes out to those kids," said Berto Torres. On Monday, Torres and his family were enjoying lunch at Miguel's in Corona, one of the restaurants donating money to the siblings.
The Corona Chamber of Commerce Foundation stepped in to help raise money for the children by hosting a "dine-out" day. Participating restaurants in Corona, Riverside and Redlands have agreed to donate a percentage of their sales back to the victims.
"The generous contributions of our local restaurants gives people a chance who may go out to dinner anyway to support this worthy cause," said Don Williamson, president of the Corona Chamber Commerce Foundation.
Customers are responding by opening their menus and ordering a few extra items.
"I think that this case really hit all of us deeply in our heart, and we want to do anything we can to help the children," said Marta Cortez, owner of Eduardo's Mexican Restaurant in Corona. "They have a long road ahead of them, so anything we can contribute we want to do that."
This is the second time the foundation has hosted the event, which has already raised $10,000.
"It is great to see the community get involved and really raise some money and funds for the family that went through that awful tragedy," said Torres.
By Monday evening the Corona Chamber of Commerce Foundation said it had raised over $180,000 for the Turpin children.