BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's some exciting news to report about a Boyle Heights woman Eyewitness News profiled earlier this month after she ran the Boston Marathon while eight months pregnant: Lizzette Perez has given birth to a beautiful baby girl.Penelope Perez Escobar is now nine days old. At birth, she weighed just over 7 pounds.Lizzette ran the marathon last month even though many people, including her parents and her doctor, told her she was nuts to run 26 miles so close to her delivery date.Lizzette says the race was on her bucket list. Now, she can add Penelope to that list.