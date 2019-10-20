Los Angeles' most famous furred resident celebrated during annual P-22 Day Festival

GRIFFITH PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The most famous furred resident of Los Angeles was celebrated during the annual "P-22 Day Festival."
The free event honored the famed mountain lion that roams Griffith Park. There was a photo booth featuring pictures of P-22, art activities for kids inspired by P-22 and information about wildlife conservation efforts.
Besides celebrating P-22, the festival was meant to focus on how people in Los Angeles can coexist peacefully with wildlife.
P-22 was born in the Santa Monica Mountains and made the trek to his current home in Griffith Park by crossing the 405 and 101 freeways.
