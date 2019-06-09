pride

Latino Equality Alliance parents to march in L.A. Pride Parade

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In Boyle Heights, a group of Latino parents who belong to the Latino Equality Alliance will march in the Los Angeles Pride parade Sunday.

Among the parents is Monica Sanchez, who has a child who transitioned from girl to boy.

"I'm prideful of who everybody is," Sanchez said.

In the past, Sanchez has marched in other Pride parades throughout Southern California.

"I love it because it shows that we are prideful and we are there in support of everyone," Sanchez said.

Elsey Arteaga, who immigrated from Ecuador years ago, has been a part of LEA for many years and has also previously marched in the L.A. Pride parade.

"I was critiqued a lot," said Arteaga. "But like they say, it comes in through this ear, goes out the other," Arteaga said.

Jorge Luna is a new parent to LEA.

"Set yourself free, don't be ashamed of who you are," Luna said.
