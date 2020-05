David Ono hosts town hall on anti-Asian bias and COVID-19: WATCH LIVE

David Ono is hosting a virtual town hall on anti-Asian bias and COVID-19 sponsored by the Asian American Journalists Association - Los AngelesGuests include actors George Takei and Tzi Ma, Assemblyman David Chiu and journalist Dion Lim from our Bay Area sister station KGO-TV.It all starts Saturday at 10 a.m. We will stream the whole thing live here and on our new apps for Amazon Fire, Roku, Android TV and Apple TV