Olympic athletes to compete in Long Beach for skateboarding qualifier

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- For the first time ever, skateboarding will be part of the Olympic Games.

Long Beach has deep roots in skate culture, so it's only fitting that the city will host the first US qualification event ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in 2020.

"Long Beach has the most professional and amateur skateboarders per capita in any city in the world," said Tim Scanlan, owner of Long Beach Skate Co.

The Dew Tour, a skateboarding competition and festival, has been coming to Long Beach since 2016. This year, the 4-day event will serve as the first official global qualifying event in the U.S. for men's and women's skateboarding park and street competitions in 2019, as well as the final qualifying event in 2020.

For Scanlan, the annual event is an opportunity for local kids to get inspired.

"No matter where you're at socioeconomically or what neighborhood you're in, there is a visibly attainable goal," Scanlan said.

The Dew Tour will take place June 13-16 at the Long Beach Convention Center and is free to the public.
