Restaurant Week goes to the dogs in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach is definitely a dog-friendly city, so it should come as no surprise that restaurants are creating special dog menus for Dine LBC's Long Beach Restaurant Week."To be honest, I've never seen a city that loves their dogs as much as Long Beach," said Steve Massis, owner of The Attic in the Belmont Heights neighborhood.The Attic, located in a historical 1920's craftsman-style bungalow, has carried dog menus going on seven years.This year, The Attic's dog menu is comprised of Eggs & Sausage, Southern Style Bacon & Biscuits, or Chicken & Rice for $5. Catch of the Day goes for $10, and if you're feeling fancy: Filet Mignon & Veggies for $22."We love seeing dogs come here," said Massis. "They put a smile on everyone's face."Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ, Berlin Bistro, and District Wine are also providing special menus for pups during Long Beach Restaurant Week.Dine LBC's Restaurant Week runs Saturday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug 11. For more information, visit their website.