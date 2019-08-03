Restaurant Week goes to the dogs in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach is definitely a dog-friendly city, so it should come as no surprise that restaurants are creating special dog menus for Dine LBC's Long Beach Restaurant Week.
"To be honest, I've never seen a city that loves their dogs as much as Long Beach," said Steve Massis, owner of The Attic in the Belmont Heights neighborhood.
The Attic, located in a historical 1920's craftsman-style bungalow, has carried dog menus going on seven years.
This year, The Attic's dog menu is comprised of Eggs & Sausage, Southern Style Bacon & Biscuits, or Chicken & Rice for $5. Catch of the Day goes for $10, and if you're feeling fancy: Filet Mignon & Veggies for $22.
"We love seeing dogs come here," said Massis. "They put a smile on everyone's face."
Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ, Berlin Bistro, and District Wine are also providing special menus for pups during Long Beach Restaurant Week.
Dine LBC's Restaurant Week runs Saturday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug 11. For more information, visit their website.
