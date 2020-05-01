SoCal Strong

Seniors in community living share messages of positivity amid COVID-19

Seniors staying SoCal Strong during coronavirus pandemic.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Despite being among the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic, residents at the Emerald Court Senior Living Community in Anaheim are staying positive. They shared their beautiful messages of hope and gratitude on social media.

"Survival depends on accepting what life expects of us, even in the worst of human suffering," said Kenny Bloomfield, a resident at Emerald Court.

Jackie Jackson, another resident of the community said, "Let's keep it up gang. Wash your hands, do what you can do."

"I really have gotten a lot of positive things from my neighbors and friends," said resident Jim Hetrick.

Emerald Court resident Desiree Engel shared excitement for celebrating her 99th birthday. Rusty Young expressed her gratitude toward the staff, sending them "many, many elbow hugs" for keeping them fed and safe.
