Koreatown student starts sweet treat business to pay for classes

KOREATOWN (KABC) -- 23-year-old Brianna Sanabria started Bree's Berries in June. She describes herself as a custom chocolate treat maker.A dozen chocolate strawberries starts at $25, but Sanabria can customize them depending on what you're willing to pay.Sanabria is a student at California State University Dominguez Hills studying criminal justice."My dream is to become a law enforcement officer. In the end, I just want to be one of those officers to make a difference in the community," said Sanabria.She just started her first semester there in the fall after transferring from L.A. City College."I worked with the Sheriff's Department on campus, I was a cadet. I was a student worker so it paid for my classes," she said.But with the pandemic hitting in March and transferring schools, she needed a to find a new way to pay for classes.That's when Bree's Berries was founded, in her parent's kitchen in Koreatown."I'm hoping you know maybe if I get like my full-time career of being a law enforcement officer, that I'm able to still do this on the side as well because it's just a lot of fun to be honest," she said.If you're looking to place an order, send a direct message to Bree's Berries on Instagram."My goal is to make whoever is receiving it, whoever is on the receiving end, to like have the biggest smile, make their whole week with that beautiful order," said Sanabria.