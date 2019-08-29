community service

Summer of Service sweepstakes: Enter to win a trip to Disneyland for volunteering in your community

Enter the Summer of Service Sweepstakes for a chance to win a vacation for four to Disneyland. (Disney)

BURBANK, Calif. -- Here at ABC, we want to celebrate those of you who have volunteered in the community this summer. Enter the Summer of Service Sweepstakes for a chance to win a vacation for four to Disneyland! Tweet about how you volunteered this summer with #SummerOfServiceSweepstakes through Sept. 30, 2019, to enter for a chance to win. You must tag and follow @WDTelevisionCSR. Visit Disney.com/Heroes for the official rules.



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends 9/30/19. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Winner randomly selected. See Official Rules at Disney.com/Heroes for full details including eligibility, how to enter, odds, prize description & limitations. Void where prohibited.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity servicedisneydisneylandvolunteerismsweepstakes
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Football coach born without arms or legs receives ESPY
Former Marine who lost leg after helicopter crash receives ESPY
91-year-old Tarzana woman riding again thanks to new tricycle
Cool Kid Andrew Charroux tackles social isolation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Contractor dies in 'sad accident' on Disneyland property
2 suspects charged with murder of missing West Covina man
LA Chargers to face SF 49ers | Watch game on ABC7
1 killed after car flips, slams into side of building in Pico-Robertson
Coast Guard ship arrives in San Pedro after seizing $38.5M worth of cocaine
'This ain't your mother's marijuana,' surgeon general says
15-year-old victim of human trafficking rescued in Pomona
Show More
Vaping dangers: Youth exposure to secondhand vaping on the rise
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'
Military ships sail into San Pedro for LA Fleet Week
More TOP STORIES News