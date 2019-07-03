In The Community

These Long Beach skater girls have moxie

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Tucked away in Long Beach on Retro Row is Moxi Roller Skate Shop, where the women behind the counter live up to the store's name.

"We have been around for over ten years, creating joy and happiness," said owner, Shayna "Pigeon" Meikle.

Over a decade ago, the store used to be a table in one of the vintage shops on 4th Street. The current owner attributes the store's name to a UPS deliveryman.

"The original owner wanted to create her own skate company with beautiful colors," said Meikle. "Our local UPS guy, Mike, felt her energy and was like, 'Yo girl! You've got a lot of moxie.'"

As long as Moxi has been in business, its employees have been providing free roller skating lessons to the community every summer.

"It's for you. You may not have the foundation or the resources to learn how to skate, so we're going to provide it for you," said Meikle.

Meikle, whose also goes by her roller derby name, 'Pigeon,' recently opened a second Moxi location in Venice. Shortly, Meikle will be moving her store in Long Beach a much bigger location.

"We are moving to accommodate all of the people who want to roller skate," said Meikle. "We want to make it more accessible for you to get rolling."

Moxi Roller Skate Shop offers free roller skate lessons for the community every Sunday this summer through August 25th at 10:30AM at Bixby Park. Bring your own roller skates and safety gear.
