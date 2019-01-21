LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --ABC7 was proud to broadcast the 34th Annual Kingdom Day Parade on Monday, celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The parade marched through the streets of Leimert Park, featuring some of the area's best bands, ethnic dance groups, politicians and local leaders.
This year's parade theme was "Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds, Healthy Democracy" and commemorated Dr. King's 90th birthday.
Among the many familiar faces at the parade was L.A. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was this year's grand marshal. He said he felt humbled to see multiple generations at the parade, which holds sentimental value to him and his family.
"I think about my father, who passed a couple of years ago, and who instilled the values of civil rights and what Dr. King meant to our country," he said. "So for me to be able to kind of pay it forward a little bit and fulfill his legacy just a little bit more and move it forward, I'm deeply humbled. To see the energy, the passion and so many people excited about the Kingdom Day Parade is pretty awesome."
When asked about a three-peat for the Dodgers this year, he said "we're going to bring home a championship."
Other parade participants included LAPD Chief Michel Moore, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer to name a few.
"It's a great day for Los Angeles to celebrate the legacy of a great man. He's a person who changed the course of American history and still influences today, and it's right that we're out here," Moore said.
The L.A. Unified School District All City Honor Marching Band and bands from 10 high schools, including those from Centennial, Inglewood and Compton highs, performed.
Thirty students from the all-girls Catholic Immaculate Heart High School in Los Feliz marched in honor of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who was a 1999 graduate.
The parade started at 10 a.m. at Western Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The route ran down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Crenshaw Boulevard, where it turned left before coming to an end at Vernon Avenue.
The celebration continued after the parade at the Leimert Park Kingdom Day Freedomfest, which runs until 5 p.m. The event features booths, food and music.
For more information visit: www.kingdomdayparade.org
City News Service contributed to this report.