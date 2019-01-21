The United Teachers Los Angeles union announced that everyone should report to the picket lines Tuesday as planned, even if a tentative agreement with the L.A. Unified School District is reached Monday night.UTLA released the call to action in a tweet saying, "We are making progress but whether or not we reach an agreement late tonight, everyone should report to picket lines as usual Tuesday morning. We will need to ratify the TA before we end the strike."The announcement comes after a weekend of negotiations and during a new round of bargaining talks that began at 9:15 a.m. Monday at City Hall, according to the office of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.The strike is affecting nearly 600,000 students. By the end of the strike's fifth day on Friday, the district said it lost about $125 million in state revenue payments that are based on student attendance.Reducing class size has been a major sticking point in negotiations, as well as having more nurses and counselors in schools and higher pay. The LAUSD and teachers union have been trying to get a new contract for two years with no success. Control of charter schools is also a big factor."If we allow this movement to win, then our schools will be privatized, our students will have less equity and less access, and our jobs and our healthcare will be attacked," said UTLA President Alex Caputo-Pearl at Friday's rally.The school district said it can't afford to do everything the union is demanding, but the union disagrees."What we need to do is work with the union to get more resources, you know, it's a funding issue: the lower class sizes, we want to hire new teachers. Our offer right now is to bring in 1,300 more employees to lower class size, bring nurses and counselors. To do more, we need commitment from the union to work collectively toward getting more money from Sacramento," said Nick Melvoin, of the LAUSD.