Pasadena community's outpouring of love convinces longtime UPS driver to keep same route

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A UPS driver has become a beloved member of a Pasadena community after delivering mail to the area for more than 30 years.He recently decided to change his route, but when hundreds of people took to social media in support of the driver, Steve Wammack, he reconsidered.Wammack decided to change his delivery route to cut down on his 90-minute commute from his house to the UPS facility that serves Pasadena."These people out here are my extended family, and I couldn't leave my route after 30-something years," said Wammack. "The same streets every day."He was inspired to stay by the community he serves. Julie Kimura wrote about Steve leaving the neighborhood on two social media platforms. The post garnered hundreds of comments about how much he would be missed"It was immediate, everyone felt the same way I did," said Kimura. "There was just so much talk about how important he is, how loved he is, what a great guy he is - above and beyond his job at UPS."When Wammack heard about the outpouring of love, he decided to keep his delivery route."It's very humbling," said Wammack. "Who knew? But, yeah, it was quite the response and it was a great outpouring and made me feel great and even more reason that I could never leave this area... Most of us are first name basis. It's hard to get these done sometimes because I'm talking a lot to people."Wammack plans on delivering packages to his Pasadena route for many more years to come."It makes me enjoy my job," said Wammack. "When I get up in the morning and come to work I look forward to it."