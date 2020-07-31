feed socal

'The money isn't there to provide for their families': Ventura food bank helps struggling Oxnard family

ABC7's Feed SoCal teams up with local food bank to help families in need. Hundreds stopped by the Food Share Ventura drive-thru distribution in Oxnard.
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California communities are facing serious challenges. Putting food on the table shouldn't be one of them.

ABC7's Feed SoCal program partners with local food banks to support our communities, particularly during this time of extraordinary need in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a really big help for us. From my heart, thank you very much for your help," said Eugene, an unemployed Oxnard resident who has two children. In order to feed his family, he depends on the weekly food distribution event at Oxnard College Park supported by Food Share Ventura County.

"We're going to be feeding 2,000 families right now," said Ventura County resident and volunteer Marlene Fuentes. "If we didn't have people donate, there would be 2,000 families out there going hungry."

Fuentes volunteers regularly at the drive-thru food distribution event with her daughter and her daughter's friend.

"It's showing them that there are people out there that need help," said Fuentes. "They could be out doing other things, but they're here to see families go home tonight with food and that they're taken care of."

