Community welcomes home baby girl born after mother killed by alleged DUI driver in Anaheim

James Alvarez was grateful to local business owners and community members for giving his little Adalyn Rose a heartwarming homecoming.
Adalyn's mother Yesenia Aguilar, 23, died after she was struck by an alleged drunk driver in Anaheim on Aug. 11 as she and James were out for a walk.
She was eight months pregnant at the time and doctors were able to deliver Adalyn by Cesarean section but could not save her mother.
James finally got to take his daughter home on Monday after she spent three weeks in the hospital.
On Wednesday, community members and businesses gave the two a visible show of support with a display of balloons, a sign with Adalyn's name, a cake stating "Welcome home" and other items displaying affection.
"I know one day when my daughter looks back and sees these pictures, she's gonna know how much support she had," he said.
Sherry Shokoohi, owner of OC Balloon Bar, said it was the least the community could do to console James and show their support.
"I know it can't fix anything or take any pain away but just something to look back on as something positive and pretty that they can have," Shokoohi said. "It will never replace having her beautiful mom but it will have some beautiful meaning."
James said he's getting used to life as the father of a newborn.
"I'm not really sleeping, taking care of her," he said. "It's been a whirlwind. But I'm ready for it."
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Adalyn Rose.
Courtney Pandolfi, 40, has been charged with the murder of Aguilar. Her arraignment is scheduled for Friday.
