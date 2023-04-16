Wild video shows large mob ransacking Arco gas station in Compton

A large mob of looters was caught on video bum-rushing a gas station in Compton and stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A large mob of looters was caught on video bum-rushing a gas station in Compton and stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise.

It happened overnight at the Arco gas station near Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue.

The video shows one man breaking the glass door while dozens of looters crowd behind him.

Moments later, the group was seen grabbing everything from drinks, snacks, alcohol and even condoms.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told Eyewitness News thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise was stolen and serious damage was done to the store.

Investigators said shots were fired about a block away from the store raid though no injuries were reported.

Deputies with LASD's Compton station had been responding to several illegal street takeovers earlier in the night, LASD said.

Investigators said the two largest takeovers took place at the intersections of Long Beach Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue and near the gas station looting incident.

Both incidents involved illegal street racers with up to 500 people involved, investigators said. LASD said the two incidents both ended with break-ins and vandalism, including a break-in at a laundromat.

Though Compton station deputies had been responding to various incidents through the night, LASD said they are "currently limited with their staffed personnel" and "couldn't intervene with the giant takeover groups for safety concerns" and because they were "outnumbered."

One arrest related to the takeovers was made Saturday night. LASD said the person reportedly used a laser to point at a sheriff's department helicopter.

Anyone with information on the incidents is urged to contact the sheriff's department.