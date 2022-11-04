Man armed with ax dies after being shot by deputies in Compton, authorities say

The sheriff's department said a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was reportedly wielding an ax died after being shot by deputies Thursday afternoon in Compton, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Santa Fe Avenue just after 12 p.m. regarding a call about a person with a knife.

When they arrived, a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.

The suspect was ultimately located near Compton Town Center Plaza.

"As deputies observed the suspect approaching one of the shopping stores still with the hatchet in hand, a deputy involved shooting occurred," read a statement issued by the sheriff's department.

Authorities said the suspect was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The suspect's identity was not released by the sheriff's department and was described only as a Hispanic man between the 45 and 50 years old.

No deputies were injured during the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.