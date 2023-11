The city of Compton will honor their hometown hero, rapper Eazy-E, with a street in his name.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Compton will honor their hometown hero, rapper Eazy-E, with a street in his name.

The 100 block of Auto Drive South, which runs off Alameda Street and into the Gateway Towne Center shopping plaza, will be renamed to Eazy Street.

Eric "Eazy-E" Wright was born and raised in Compton. He died in 1995 at the age of 30.

A celebration will be held to commemorate the street renaming on Nov. 22 at noon.