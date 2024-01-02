Street takeover in Compton leads to wild break-in at Mexican bakery

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A street takeover led to a wild break-in at a Mexican bakery in Compton in which a large mob of looters ransacked the store, leaving the business in total disarray.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food near the intersection of El Segundo Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue.

According to the Compton Sheriff's Station, there was a street takeover in the area with about 100 people. Some of them were reportedly burning debris and trash in the street.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a group of what appears to be young men and women raiding the store, jumping on counters, stealing food and taking cash registers.

Investigators said the group used a white Kia Soul to crash into the building. Footage shows the driver backing up and ramming into the store multiple times as people made their way in.

The sheriff's department said that same Kia Soul was involved in a short pursuit earlier in the morning from the Carson area.

It's unclear why authorities were chasing the driver. The sheriff's department said the pursuit was eventually terminated after deputies lost sight of the vehicle.

The intersection where this all unfolded is busy, with businesses, homes and even a pre-school nearby.

"It's terrifying to know that we have a pre-school right across the street and there's people doing things like this," said a worker at the school. "I was hoping to run into the owner just to ask to see if they need anything from us or any kind of support. We're here for them."

Some people who live nearby told ABC7 they heard gunshots and saw smoke from a bonfire in the street.

One woman, who did not wish to be identified, said she's called authorities repeatedly. She said street takeovers happen in the area about two to three times a month.

"It's kind of normal for us now, which is kind of sad to say," she said. "At first, it wasn't. At first, I was calling the cops every two minutes, like, 'Are you guys coming?' but now, it's like, I'm kind of like desensitized to it because it happens so often, but this was kind of like, the last straw. I'm not too sure what to do about it."

The sheriff's department said the group took off when deputies arrived at the scene. No arrests have been made but LASD said it's possible a few people may have been detained in connection with the street takeover.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.