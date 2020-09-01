Suspect arrested in murder of young basketball star from Compton

Semaj Miller was gunned down the afternoon of July 29 near Main Street and East 87th Place in South Los Angeles.
The 17-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested last Thursday, according to LAPD.
RELATED: Compton community mourns young basketball star gunned down in South LA
Miller's coach Derrick Cooper called him a "superstar basketball player" who had a promising future.
Miller started playing basketball at age 11. He started getting better and better - and kept growing and growing, reaching a height of 6 feet 6 inches by age 14.
He played ball for the Wildcats Youth Academy, which was established to give young people a safe place to learn and have fun.
The L.A. County District Attorney's Office filed one count of murder on a juvenile against the suspect on Monday.