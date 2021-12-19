Once Upon A Time in LA concert shut down by fire marshal after 1 stabbed at Exposition Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11332015" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Travis Scott, who is facing numerous lawsuits after the death of 10 fans at his Astroworld concert, is no longer part of the 2022 Coachella lineup.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert was shut down by the fire marshal after a man was stabbed Saturday night at Banc of California and Exposition Park, authorities said.A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told ABC7 that a stabbing victim was hospitalized in unknown condition. Reports that the wounded individual was a performer at the music festival were not immediately confirmed.The show was originally slated to run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the event's website. After it was ended early, officials opened the gates at the venue so that concertgoers could disperse.Dozens of artists had been scheduled to perform on the concert's three stages, including Al Green, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, YG, Ice Cube, The Game, Cypress Hill and Drakeo the Ruler.Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were among those who did not take the stage as a result of the festival's abrupt ending.The incident prompted a massive response by the LAPD and California Highway Patrol. Officers from both agencies, some equipped with riot gear, kept a watchful eye on audience members as they evacuated the area.No arrests in connection with the stabbing were announced.