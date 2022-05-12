3 teens found shot, 1 fatally, in Corona, police say

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three teenagers were found shot, one fatally, early Thursday morning in Corona, authorities said.The shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Circle City Drive, according to the Corona Police Department.Officers responded to the scene and found each of the teens suffering from gunshot wounds.The victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, a police spokesperson said. The other two were listed in stable condition. Their ages and other details were not released.No arrests were immediately announced, and the motive for the shooting was under investigation.