3 teens found shot, 1 fatally, in Corona, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

At least 1 dead after report of shooting at Corona apartment building

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three teenagers were found shot, one fatally, early Thursday morning in Corona, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Circle City Drive, according to the Corona Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and found each of the teens suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, a police spokesperson said. The other two were listed in stable condition. Their ages and other details were not released.

No arrests were immediately announced, and the motive for the shooting was under investigation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronatriple shooting
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
At least 20 homes destroyed in 199-acre Laguna Niguel brush fire
Mom accused of killing her kids believed they were possessed: Source
$3 million worth of meth, fentanyl seized in Huntington Park drug bust
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole
US COVID death toll reaches 1 million
Authorities searching for man accused of trying to kidnap young girl
Tesla recalls 130K vehicles due to overheating infotainment system
Show More
Police chase reported stolen truck through streets of LA
LA officials want El Salvador Corridor street vendors off the streets
Andy Dick arrested for felony sexual battery in Trabuco Canyon
As booster rates lag, analysis shows rise in deaths among vaccinated
Teen who went missing from Mavs game was sold for sex, authorities say
More TOP STORIES News