At least 1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on 91 Freeway in Corona

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person was killed in a wrong-way crash on the 91 Freeway in Corona.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver was going east in the westbound lanes and crashed into another car near Lincoln Avenue around midnight Monday. Both of the vehicles then fully became engulfed in flames.

It's not clear if the wrong-way driver died, or if it was someone in the other car.

The deadly collision forced all lanes to shut down, but they have since been reopened.