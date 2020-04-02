Coronavirus

COVID-19 SoCal charity already feeding 1,000 hospital workers a day

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of the most demanding and dangerous jobs in the fight against COVID-19 is being fought by our critical care workers like Ronald Reagan UCLA ICU nurse Scott McPherson. With so many places closed, McPherson says it's been difficult to find a good meal in between the exhausting work on the front lines.

That's why just 10 days ago, six Brentwood parents started a charity to feed healthcare workers.

MORE: Kroger shows appreciation to frontline workers with 'hero bonus'
EMBED More News Videos

All frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will receive the 'hero bonus.'



"It's nice to just take a little break, have something to eat and talk with your colleagues and take a step back. It builds camaraderie. We're definitely leaning on each other during this time," said McPherson.

The charity, Help feed the Frontlines Fighting Covid-19 LA, is currently feeding 1,000 hospital workers a day at 11 Southern California hospitals including Cedars Sinai, MLK Jr. Community Hospital, Kaiser Permanente and UCLA Santa Monica and Reagan.

"Lift the spirits of these healthcare workers. To provide them with meals that are nutritious that can actually be delicious for them in a time when they really are on the front lines fighting for all of us," said Shannon Pruitt, one of the founders of Help Feed the Frontline.

"I'm going to do whatever we can do and this is what we can do right now," said Maire Byrne, a small business owner who owns two restaurants in Santa Monica.

MORE: Long Beach aerospace company creating life-saving ventilators amid COVID-19 crisis
EMBED More News Videos

Long Beach aerospace company Virgin Orbit blasts into a new area to help fulfill the desperate need for life-saving equipment for hospitals.


Byrne's Thyme Cafe and Market and Local Kitchen in Santa Monica is one of the restaurants cooking the meals. But the charity isn't asking restaurants to donate free food as they're hurting too. Instead, the money raised so far, including $250,000 donated by Laker Anthony Davis, pays the restaurants for two meals a day per healthcare worker, which costs $25 each.

"Any profit that we are getting from it is able to keep my chef, my sous chef and my management working," said Byrne.

Click here to donate to their GoFundMe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angelessanta monicacoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News