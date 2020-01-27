Patient diagnosed with first case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- Public health officials on Sunday confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County, making it the fourth case of the strain in the United States.
The infected person is a returning traveler from Wuhan, China, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The first case of the virus in Orange County was also confirmed on Saturday.
The patient went in for care when they started feeling ill and is currently at a local hospital, officials said.
"Because novel coronavirus is new, we are learning more each day about transmission patterns and incubation periods. We will keep everyone informed as more information becomes available. The risk of transmission of coronavirus in LA County remains low," said Barbara Ferrer, director of the department.
Health officials stressed that there was no immediate threat to the public, however, efforts were underway to identify others who may have had personal contact with the patient.
