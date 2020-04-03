Health & Fitness

Studio City students using 3D printers to make masks for local medical workers

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- People and organizations are searching for innovative ways to help combat the coronavirus.

That includes the students at Campbell Hall in Studio City. They're designing reusable masks and face shields for hospitals using 3D printers.

The school says they already have several hospitals interested in using these face shields when they are ready.

"You can basically sacrifice one surgical mask that will fit into six little squares, and you're basically extending the life of an existing mask by a factor of six," said science teacher Greg Williams.

Williams and his students are hoping they can join forces with other schools and organizations to maximize their efficiency and transform this small project into a much bigger initiative.
