House of Woo turns to making face masks in the fight against the coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- House of Woo in the Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles has joined the fight against the coronavirus. Owner Staci Woo has turned the company's resources from making environmentally conscious clothing lines to making face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19."We've got the means, we've got the fabric, we've got the people, and people are needing the masks right now," Staci told ABC7.Her friend and supporter Dr. Brad Thomas cautions against using the masks as a reason to socialize. "We're not supplying the masks to encourage socialization, this is really just an extra layer of protection in addition to washing your hands and isolation."Staci and House of Woo are accepting donations. They are also offering free sewing for anyone with precut fabric in need of a mask.If you are in need of masks please reach out to House of Woo.House of Woo209 S. GaryArts District, Downtown Los Angeles213.687.4800hello@ilovewoo.com