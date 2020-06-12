Health & Fitness

Los Angeles activities continue to reopen even as county sees spike in coronavirus cases

As businesses throughout the region begin to reopen, Los Angeles County is seeing a new spike in coronavirus cases.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As businesses throughout the region begin to reopen, Los Angeles County is seeing a new spike in coronavirus cases.

In the county's daily update Thursday, health officials reported 1,857 new cases of coronavirus. It was the single highest one-day total since the pandemic - but county officials emphasized that 600 of those cases are from a backlog of test results.

Still, even with those backlog numbers removed, the daily update would be among the top 10 highest daily totals since the pandemic began according to the county's daily tracking data.

The county also reported 46 additional deaths from COVID-19 in its daily update for Thursday.

The totals now come to 68,875 cases of COVID-19 identified in Los Angeles County and 2,813 deaths. Health officials say that 93% of the people who died had underlying health conditions.

There have been more than 746,000 people tested for coronavirus in LA County.

Even with those numbers, businesses and activities are reopening around Los Angeles, from gyms to museums to film and TV production.

The Aquarium of the Pacific, for example, is opening this weekend after closing nearly three months ago. Only members will be admitted Friday and Saturday and then the general public can reserve admission starting Sunday.

Like most businesses and activities, the aquarium is enforcing coronavirus protocols that include the wearing of masks and physical distancing.

Other attractions that have reopened include whale watching tours off the coast and boats to Catalina.
