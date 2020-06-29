Oxnard housing facility for farmworkers sees coronavirus outbreak

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A farmworker housing facility in Oxnard is seeing an outbreak of coronavirus involving at least 95 positive tests, Ventura County health officials said Monday.
The residents of the facility are mostly in their 20s and 30s and are reporting mild symptoms, according to the county's Public Health Department. They are being quarantined or isolated.
With 100 test results still pending at the county health lab, there may be additional positive cases reported.
The facility was not named.
"Our team responded immediately once we learned of this outbreak," said Ventura County Public Health Director Rigo Vargas. "We will continue to assist those who have tested positive and those who have been exposed. We urge everyone in Ventura County, ranging from individuals and families, to business operators and community leaders to help us stop the increasing trend of community transmission of COVID-19."
The outbreak was reported even as California officials say the state as a whole is seeing a new surge in COVID-19 cases. A number of counties with high increases have been placed on a monitoring list, including Ventura County.
Overall, Ventura County has reported 2,740 cases of coronavirus, with 44 deaths, out of more than 60,000 tests conducted. The county currently has 58 hospitalizations.
The county's Agricultural Commissioner's Office has issued 1 million masks to farm sites throughout the county to help protect workers. Prior to this latest outbreak, farmworkers made up only about 2% of the total cases in the county, with roughly 50 cases reported.
