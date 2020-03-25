Coronavirus

Coronavirus emergency: Map shows healthy food providers in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin launched an online map today that shows locations of critical food resources for residents.

The Food Access in L.A.'' map is accessible online at lacontroller.org/foodaccess and it includes information on local food pantries, Los Angeles Unified School District's Grab-and-Go centers and certain markets that are open across the city.

MORE: Wholesale food distributor will now bring food to your door amid coronavirus outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

"We'll leave it on the doorstep." The coronavirus emergency has forced many businesses to radically change how they do business - and this includes University Foods. The once wholesale food distributor is now delivering food right to your front door.


The coronavirus outbreak is impacting the lives and livelihoods of everyone in Los Angeles, especially working and low-income families,'' Galperin said. But even with schools and businesses shuttered, families can still access healthy and nutritious meals.''

In addition to mapping food distribution locations, users can also see how accessible grocery stores are to them in different Los Angeles neighborhoods and to find out if they are open.

Other maps from the controller's office at available at lacontroller.org/resourcemaps.

MORE: How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials such as food, gas
EMBED More News Videos

Amid the coronavirus emergency, people are being urged to limit the time they spend in public. But there are essential items that consumers may have to leave their house for.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californiafoodcoronavirusnutritionshoppinggrocery store
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus questions: Will summer heat help?
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News