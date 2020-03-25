Coronavirus emergency: Map shows healthy food providers in Los Angeles

The Food Access in L.A.'' map is accessible online at lacontroller.org/foodaccess and it includes information on local food pantries, Los Angeles Unified School District's Grab-and-Go centers and certain markets that are open across the city.
The coronavirus outbreak is impacting the lives and livelihoods of everyone in Los Angeles, especially working and low-income families,'' Galperin said. But even with schools and businesses shuttered, families can still access healthy and nutritious meals.''
The coronavirus is impacting everyone in Los Angeles, especially working & low-income families. But there is still access healthy & nutritious meals. My new "Food Access in L.A." map connects people with resources to help them through this difficult time: https://t.co/196t6DFAQO pic.twitter.com/ax1c6mHTXR— LA Controller Ron Galperin (@LAController) March 25, 2020
In addition to mapping food distribution locations, users can also see how accessible grocery stores are to them in different Los Angeles neighborhoods and to find out if they are open.
Other maps from the controller's office at available at lacontroller.org/resourcemaps.
