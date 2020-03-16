Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Actor Idris Elba says he has COVID-19

Actor Idris Elba announced he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He made the announcement on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

He said he feels OK and is not showing symptoms so far, but he has been isolated ever since finding out he may have been exposed.

He warned his followers to stay home and be pragmatic and said he will keep the public updated.


He said that his wife has not been tested yet but is feeling OK.

"This is serious. Now's really the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands," Elba said.

"We live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it," he added. "But now's the time for solidarity, for thinking about each other."

Elba has appeared in such films as "The Wire," "Luther," "American Gangster," "Thor," "Beasts of No Nation" and "Molly's Game."

Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they had also tested positive in Australia.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentactorcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News