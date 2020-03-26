Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Peeps temporarily halts production amid COVID-19 crisis

This is an undated generic image Peeps marshmallow chicks. (KGO-TV)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Peeps, the iconic Easter shaped marshmallows, has temporarily halted production at their two factories in Pennsylvania due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

Just Born Quality Confections, the candy maker that produces Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales released a statement on its website announcing production suspension at their Bethlehem and Philadelphia locations.

"In response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, we are temporarily suspending production at our facilities in Bethlehem and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, effective no later than March 25 at 6:30 a.m. through at least April 7, 2020."

RELATED: Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter amid coronavirus outbreak

The Peeps and Company store in Center Valley, Pennsylvania will also be closed through at least April 7, the website says.

The company says they have already shopped its Easter supply of peeps to retailers, but warned there could be a shortage on some items.

"All of our Peeps have been produced and shipped to retailers for this upcoming Easter season. We do have inventory of Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews for the short term but may experience out of stocks on several individual items. We will continue to work with our retail partners to ensure that the fans of our brands can continue to enjoy them during this challenging time."

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak

The company says all associates will continue to be paid during the closure and they are using the opportunity to further clean and sanitize all production and office facilities.

WATCH: 'It's not Easter without Peeps there' Here's how Peeps are made


Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpennsylvaniacoronaviruscandyeaster
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus cancellations: San Diego ComicCon canceled for 2020
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
CORONAVIRUS
This is how couples are tying the knot in the age of COVID-19
Coronavirus: SoCal couple coming home after getting stuck in Philippines
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
Coronavirus: OC authorities report 25% increase in domestic violence calls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
200-plus gather in Huntington Beach to protest stay-at-home orders
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Show More
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Coronavirus: SoCal couple coming home after getting stuck in Philippines
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News