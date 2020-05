Disney ramps up sanitation procedures at US theme parks amid coronavirus concerns

EMBED >More News Videos Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.

Disney is ramping up sanitation procedures at its various theme parks amid concerns surrounding the new coronavirus, which has already prompted the temporary closure of its parks in Asia Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim both remain open to the public but preventative measures have been implemented, park officials said in a statement.That includes an increase in hand sanitizer throughout the parks and more frequent "cleaning and disinfection in high guest contact areas."Guests and cast members are also being regularly reminded about good hygiene practices and informed about illness prevention.Disneyland Paris had already reinforced sanitation procedures, such as extra cleaning of outdoor sites.All three Asian parks -- Shanghai Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Resort - have been closed over the virus outbreak. The Tokyo park closed in late February and is expected to remain shut down through March 15.Disney said Shanghai Disney Resort partially resumed operations Monday.