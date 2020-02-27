Novel coronavirus: Lone man under quarantine at Naval Base Ventura County after traveling to China

Officials say the patient has been at the base since Feb. 23 and will remain there for the duration of a 14-day quarantine order.
"A traveler who had recently been in (China) returned to the United States via Los Angeles International Airport. The traveler, who is asymptomatic, so shows no sign of illness and has no symptoms, is now under federal quarantine order," said Dr. Robert McDonald with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Coronavirus: CDC calls new California case 'possible instance of community-spread'
The traveler lives out of state but was taken to the naval base because it's the closest one to LAX that is equipped to handle a traveler that needs to be quarantined, officials said.
"He has a regular hotel room. He has a bathroom, a courtyard that he can go out too," said Jeanne Eckes with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on the lone traveler's living conditions.
Those who come into contact with him are dressed in protective gear. If he still shows no symptoms of the virus, formally known as COVID-19, at the end of the quarantine period, he'll be allowed to go home.
Officials say the naval base, which has a 20-bed capacity, will be ready just in case additional patients need to be brought in.
Orange County officials declare local health emergency amid coronavirus concerns