Novel coronavirus: Lone man under quarantine at Naval Base Ventura County after traveling to China

POINT MUGU, Calif. (KABC) -- The Naval Base Ventura County in Point Mugu has a lone person under quarantine after he traveled to China, where officials are trying to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.Officials say the patient has been at the base since Feb. 23 and will remain there for the duration of a 14-day quarantine order."A traveler who had recently been in (China) returned to the United States via Los Angeles International Airport. The traveler, who is asymptomatic, so shows no sign of illness and has no symptoms, is now under federal quarantine order," said Dr. Robert McDonald with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The traveler lives out of state but was taken to the naval base because it's the closest one to LAX that is equipped to handle a traveler that needs to be quarantined, officials said."He has a regular hotel room. He has a bathroom, a courtyard that he can go out too," said Jeanne Eckes with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on the lone traveler's living conditions.Those who come into contact with him are dressed in protective gear. If he still shows no symptoms of the virus, formally known as COVID-19, at the end of the quarantine period, he'll be allowed to go home.Officials say the naval base, which has a 20-bed capacity, will be ready just in case additional patients need to be brought in.