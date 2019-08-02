Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself

GILROY, Calif. -- The Santa Clara County coroner's office says the gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, a finding that contradicts earlier police accounts that officers fired the fatal shot, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

Santino William Legan, 19, shot and killed three people - including two children - Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Nicole Lopez, a senior office specialist in the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, says Friday that Legan's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Associated Press.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee had previously said Legan was shot and killed by three officers who responded in less than a minute. Smithee has called the officers "heroes" for preventing additional casualties by taking down the shooter.

Gilroy police have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingmass shootingshootingfbiu.s. & worldinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
911 calls released in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting survivors share harrowing tale
Gilroy police find 16th person injured during shooting
Gilroy Shooting: Residents show support as FBI looks into motive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD conducts raids, arrests 3 suspects in officer's fatal shooting
Deputy shoots suspect who struck another deputy with pickup truck
Man who died during arrest begs police to stop in bodycam video
Navy identifies pilot killed in crash in Death Valley National Park
Car-to-car shooting suspect arrested after firing at officer, crashing into San Bernardino home
Swedish court temporarily frees A$AP Rocky from jail
EXCLUSIVE: Woman says treatment at I.E. Ulta burned her face
Show More
Pedestrian killed in crash in Fairfax District; driver arrested
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Main Street Electrical Parade Returns to Disneyland for a limited time
Small plane makes emergency landing on Washington highway
More TOP STORIES News