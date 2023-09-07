WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 arrested after trying to follow shopper home from Costa Mesa mall, police say

KABC logo
Thursday, September 7, 2023 9:44PM
2 arrested after trying to follow shopper home from OC mall: Police
EMBED <>More Videos

Police ended up tracking down the suspects after the shopper called 911. They said the two men are believed to be part of an organized crime group.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were arrested Tuesday after they were caught trying to follow a shopper home from an Orange County mall, police said.

According to the Irvine Police Department, the shopper was driving home from South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa with several purchases when they noticed someone was following them.

The person called 911 and police stopped the car soon after.

"After an investigation, officers believed the two men following the reporting person were part of an organized crime group," said police in an Instagram post, which features a video of the arrest.

The two men were arrested and booked on conspiracy charges.

"Be aware of your surroundings when leaving a bank or shopping center with expensive items," said police. "Watch for people following you and report suspicious behavior to the police."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW