Police ended up tracking down the suspects after the shopper called 911. They said the two men are believed to be part of an organized crime group.

2 arrested after trying to follow shopper home from Costa Mesa mall, police say

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were arrested Tuesday after they were caught trying to follow a shopper home from an Orange County mall, police said.

According to the Irvine Police Department, the shopper was driving home from South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa with several purchases when they noticed someone was following them.

The person called 911 and police stopped the car soon after.

"After an investigation, officers believed the two men following the reporting person were part of an organized crime group," said police in an Instagram post, which features a video of the arrest.

The two men were arrested and booked on conspiracy charges.

"Be aware of your surroundings when leaving a bank or shopping center with expensive items," said police. "Watch for people following you and report suspicious behavior to the police."