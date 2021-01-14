Los Angeles County not ready to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility yet

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9586981" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With Los Angeles County pushing closer to the milestone of 1 million coronavirus cases, health officials have announced plans to dramatically ramp up vaccinations by expanding the eligibility list.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While California is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents over age 65, Los Angeles County officials say they do not have adequate doses locally yet to start opening up vaccinations to that group.The state announced that those 65 and older should be eligible for the vaccine, following federal guidelineS. The state has not yet expanded the group to those who are under 65 but have comorbidities, or underlying health conditions.Los Angeles County public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the county is still trying to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of health-care workers first."We're not done with our health-care workers," Ferrer said. "We actually don't have enough vaccine right now to be able to get done more quickly with our health-care workers."County officials also say while hospitals remain full with very little available ICU capacity, the increase seems to be hitting a plateau at the moment.Shanna Hall, vice president of nursing at Torrance Memorial Medical Center, said there is limited optimism as growth in new patients appears to flatten. Still, the current situation remains dire."Like so many hospitals in LA County, Torrance Memorial is seeing an unprecedented volume of COVID patients due to holiday gatherings and travel," Hall said. "Admissions have been rising since the beginning of December. It's really stretching us."Los Angeles County reported an additional 281 deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 12,995 deaths since the pandemic started. The county reported an additional 14,564 new cases, for 958,497 total cases. There are 7,949 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.More than 5 million people have been tested for the virus, and the current positivity rate for those who are being tested is around 18%.While the number of total confirmed cases is quickly approaching 1 million, county officials said there are so many cases that go undiagnosed because people carry the virus without symptoms and therefore don't get tested, it is likely that as many as one out of every three Los Angeles County residents has at some point had a coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.