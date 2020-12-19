Montebello hospital receives 880 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for frontline workers

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- After months of fighting on the front lines, healthcare workers at Montebello's Beverly Hospital got a shot of hope and encouragement.The hospital received its first batch of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, a total of 885 doses."It's overwhelming. We are humbled by the fact that we were selected, we are ecstatic," said Nancy Lee, chief nursing officer at Beverly Hospital.The hospital started vaccinating frontline workers on Wednesday and will be done by Monday."We are a part a part of this frontline solution to bringing control to this pandemic and to be able to bring balance back to humanity and especially our local community," said Lee.Testing positivity rates in Montebello are higher than the county as a whole. As of Thursday, Los Angeles County reported about 18% of people tested positive in the city, whereas the rate was just under 11% in the whole county."We are patterned after what you're seeing in other facilities and around the communities," said Lee. "We have a high volume of patients who are needing critical care or higher level of telemetry care at this point."As of Thursday, 5033 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Montebello, 963 of those were reported in the last 14 days."It's vitally important and phenomenal for a community like Montebello and a small hospital like Beverly Hospital to receive these vaccines so quickly," said Michael Chee, City of Montebello deputy director of public affairs.According to health officials, the coronavirus vaccine has to be administered in two dosages, 21 days apart.Lee said the hospital hasn't received any information on when the second dosage for their frontline workers will arrive."We respect this opportunity, the vaccine that we've been given to be able to provide this to our frontline folks lets them know that our team members will be strong, there'll be healthy, they'll be here ready to serve the needs of the community," said Lee.