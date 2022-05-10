Circle of Health

COVID cases rising in US; poll shows people eligible for booster are uninterested in another shot

By
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID cases rising in US; many eligible for booster are uninterested

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases is steadily rising in the U.S., many people who are eligible for a vaccine booster say they are not interested in getting another shot, according to a newly released poll.

Meanwhile, new studies find the effectiveness of booster shots are holding up even after two different omicron subvariants.

On average, the U.S. is reporting more than 68,000 new cases every day, which is up by 52% in the last two weeks. In the last month, the nation's daily case average has more than doubled.

"This virus continues to evolve and we may see a pretty sizable wave of infections, hospitalizations and deaths this fall and winter," said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator.

The uptake of both COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses appears to have leveled off.

A new Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that a majority of vaccinated people who have not gotten a booster shot say they don't plan on getting one or will only get one if required. A little over half say they feel they have sufficient protection.

Here's why some people still get COVID even after being vaccinated and double-boosted
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Gandhi of UCSF says that even if you are vaccinated, double boosted and doing everything right, this omicron subvariant can still infect you.


The poll comes as three new studies demonstrate that three doses of COVID-19 vaccines protect against omicron and two of its subvariants.

One study found people who received the original two-dose series plus a booster enjoyed more than 80% protection against serious disease and a 47% lower risk of omicron infection.

And Cleveland Clinic researchers found many people who have recovered from COVID-19 are still dealing with long-term complications. The most common issue is difficulties with sleep.

"What we are finding is that they complain of insomnia, fatigue and also brain fog. A lot of them complain about these and also we sometimes see circadian rhythm disorders," said Dr. Cinthya Pena of the Cleveland Clinic. Pena said this occurs when a person's internal clock is out of sync with their environment.

Researchers don't know why some COVID-19 long-haulers experience sleep-related issues, but the good news is that they're treatable. Many of the sleep related problems include insomnia, daytime sleepiness and difficulty waking up.

Pena recommended that if you're experiencing any of those symptoms, talk to your doctor because physicians treat long COVID on a symptom-by-symptom basis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscircle of healthcoh covidcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Mobile vaccine clinic comes to Lynwood amid effort to prevent surge
What is alopecia? Some of those living with the disease speak out
Pfizer seeks FDA authorization for fourth COVID vaccine doses
New programs to help growing number of pediatric COVID 'long haulers'
TOP STORIES
LADWP: Outdoor watering to be restricted to 2 days a week amid drought
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
Teen arrested as 2nd suspect in deaths of 3 children at LA home
Escaped inmate, prison guard planned to get in shootout with police
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Mike Tyson won't face charges after video shows him punching man
Judge hears misdemeanor case for man accused of attacking Chappelle
Show More
Biden goes on the defensive over inflation, gas prices
Bahamas calls on US labs to help solve deaths of 3 tourists
Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed
LA's Chinatown sheds light on community's history with mural tour
Why some get COVID even after being vaccinated, double-boosted
More TOP STORIES News