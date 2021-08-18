back to school

Learning curves continue for SoCal school districts as students return to classrooms

By Christiane Cordero
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- As students get back into the classroom across Southern California, some districts are forced to adapt to challenges in order to assure the start of the school year runs smoothly.

Day two for Los Angeles Unified School District had significant improvements compared to day one. When LAUSD returned on Monday, families started their day with long lines after the district's health screening app crashed. Administrators instead had to test and screen students on the spot.

"Yesterday was a little chaotic, but today we got a kind email from the school saying they were going to have more people at the doors and more doors open," said Jen Pugsley, whose daughter is an LAUSD student.

The requirements to get on campus included one negative COVID-19 test within 14 days.

"It's important to know if we are healthy, to comply with LAUSD, with the schools and everything," said Karla, another LAUSD mom.

The results district-wide revealed more than 3,600 positive cases between Aug. 2-15. That's less than 1% of students and staff.

Positive cases are isolated, and affected students are sent home to learn.

A mother in Glendale, Christina Armstrong, says the plan for positive cases is not clear in her district. Her 9-year-old son has COVID.

"So he just has to be home alone with no access to education at all," said Armstrong.

She shared an email that appears to be from her principal, saying her school does not have a virtual option for people who test positive at this time. A district official told ABC7 it is still finalizing plans for virtual learning. School starts Wednesday.

"I think when they do return to school, it's not going to be normal," said Armstrong. "Half the kids are gonna be out and they have no option for those kids to be reasonably accommodated to continue their education."

Testing, however, will be ready for Glendale students. Glendale Unified School District says every school will have on-site testing available on every school day.

