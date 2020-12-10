Health & Fitness

IE hospital overwhelmed by COVID surge forced to treat patients in parking lot tents

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- With many intensive care units already at maximum capacity in the Inland Empire, doctors are warning that an increase in cases after Christmas and New Year's could be catastrophic.

At Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, tents are lined up in the parking lot as the hospital deals with a surge of coronavirus patients.

"We have more patients hospitalized than we had in April and July combined," said Dr. Troy Pennington, Arrowhead ER doctor.

RELATED: 'It's unsafe': Nurses alarmed at possible 2-day ICU training program announced by Gov. Newsom
EMBED More News Videos

Bay Area nurses are expressing concern over an ICU training plan announced By Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday, which would give nurses a 2-day crash course before sending them to work in intensive care units.



Doctors say the emergency department and ICU have been operating at peak capacity for the past several days.

"It's already not sustainable. We're already running out of emergency room beds, we're running out of ICU beds, we're running out of PPE," said Dr. Sarkis Arabian, ICU medical director at Arrowhead.


Doctors say the shortage of beds is also affecting non-coronavirus emergency calls.

The San Bernardino County fire chief says when patients arrive at the hospital, they're forced to wait on gurneys with firefighters and paramedics by their side.
"Our firefighters and paramedics are remaining on scenes at the home waiting for an ambulance. Sometimes it could be up to an hour or more to get an ambulance to the scene," said Chief Dan Munsey.

RELATED: California breaks ICU hospitalization record for 5th straight day
EMBED More News Videos

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is holding a press conference with an update on CA's stay-at-home order, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and which counties are on lockdown. ICU capacity is shrinking in every region, he said.




One doctor, who worked 11 days straight, told Eyewitness News that the pandemic is taking a physical and emotional toll on healthcare workers.

"Every day there's a number of COVID patients that we see, and a number of family members -- we have to tell them your loved one is dying and yet they cannot even see their loved ones in the hospital," Dr. Arabian added.

That doctor is pleading with people to take the virus seriously. He says the way you can help is by being safe: wash your hands, wear a mask, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated once doses are available.

RELATED: What SoCal residents need to know about the new stay home order
EMBED More News Videos

As California hospitals struggle amid a surge in coronavirus cases, state officials imposed a new stay home order on more than 33 million people.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoltonsan bernardino countyriverside countycoronavirushospitalshealth carecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested in OC DUI crash that killed parents, hurt 3 children
LIVE: FDA panel holds hearing on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Dad charged after kids found decapitated, disturbing details released
LA County deaths milestone leaves health director choked with emotion
Trump and his GOP loyalists seek to pile on SCOTUS election challenge
Chase: CHP use PIT maneuver, arrest suspect in Sylmar
Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing
Show More
Airbnb rentals spark conflict at Glendale apartment complex
Child dies from rare illness linked to COVID, 1st such death in LA County
DTLA cathedral honors Our Lady of Guadalupe
2 OC high schools report new COVID-19 cases
Off-duty LASD deputy wounded in San Jacinto shooting
More TOP STORIES News