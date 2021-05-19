COVID vaccine checks? Most Californians support businesses verifying status, poll finds

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10658406" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The CDC says fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings anymore, but California still has a mask mandate. Dr. Mark Ghaly explains why, and what might change come June 15.

The majority of Californians say it's OK for businesses to ask customers about their COVID-19 vaccination status, according to a new poll.The survey from the Sacramento Bee found two-thirds of the more than 10,000 registered voters surveyed said they support the practice at businesses such as concert venues, sports stadiums, cruise ships and casinos.The poll -- which was conducted by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley -- also found 61% support employers requiring their workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.The survey comes as California prepares to fully reopen its economy on June 15. At that time, the state also plans to lift its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people.As of Wednesday, California had a COVID-19 test positivity rate of less than 1%. Nearly half of California's population, 15.5 million people, are fully vaccinated -- with 35.8 million doses administered as of Wednesday, according to data from the state.