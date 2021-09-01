Latest LA County COVID data shows clear advantage to getting kids 12-17 vaccinated

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With schools back in session with in-person learning, and kids under 12 still unable to get vaccinated, more data is emerging about transmission of COVID-19 among the young."The closer you are to someone the more likelihood there can be of transmission," Los Angeles County public health director Barbara Ferrer noted.Ferrer says the latest trend lines show a clear advantage to getting kids vaccinated. She points out the clear difference in case rates between kids age 12 to 17 who have been vaccinated and those who have not.But the good news is infections are starting to come down among all age groups."Over the last week we've now started to see case rates decrease or plateau among children of all ages," Ferrer said.The CDC is issuing a new warning about people who are still refusing to get a vaccine."First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated we would recommend not traveling," said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.The United States is now surpassing 160,000 new cases a day on average, with hospitalizations topping 100,000."Given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling," Walensky said.