On The Menu: Pie Trap Pizza in Covina combines owners' love for hot and cheesy pies with hip hop

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two brothers in Covina have combined their love for hip hop with delicious pizza, creating a one of a kind restaurant.

Pie Trap Pizza owners Shaun and Paul Cody opened their doors five months ago, providing foodies and hip hop fans with a place to sit back and enjoy a fresh slice.

"We live in the area and want to represent it well so decided to stay in Covina and try to do something special," said Shaun Cody.

Pie Trap Pizza specializes in 20-inch New York style pizzas and Detroit style square pizzas.

"We wanted to bring something to customers, to the community, somewhere we could all gather and we could enjoy the best top quality pizza we could make," said Paul Cody.

The restaurant's best-seller is the classic pepperoni pizza, followed by a special menu item "The Explosive," which is topped with red sauce, cheese, ezzo pepperoni and jalapenos.

And, once the "The Explosive" is cooked and sliced, the pie gets a a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey.

Another pizza favorite is something the owners call "The White Girl," which is a sauceless pizza topped with ricotta cheese, olive oil and a little parsley.

The menu is almost entirely pizza, with only garlic knots, caesar salad and meatballs as the outliers.

The Cody Brothers say they're lucky to do what they love, in a community they love, with one another - and they welcome you inside.

"When people come in here they're family," said Paul Cody.

Speaking of family, one new Cody was just added to the family Friday morning!

"Val I love you, we just had a baby about 4 hours ago. I have not slept. She has not slept. I'm going there afterwards. Emerson Jolie Cody I love you. See you soon and I love you," said Paul Cody.

Pie Trap Pizza is open everyday except Tuesdays.

Customers can carry out or dine-in at the neighborhood brewery.

