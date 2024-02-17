2 CHP officers injured when chase ends in violent crash in Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured when a car chase ended in a violent crash in Sherman Oaks.
The pursuit started just before 10 p.m. Friday in the Whittier and Pico Rivera area.
Officers were attempting to pull over a stolen Kia Optima that was speeding, according to the CHP.
The pursuit ended in Sherman Oaks when two patrol cars crashed on the 405 Freeway off-ramp, near Sepulveda and Ventura Boulevard.
Two officers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The CHP was able to detain at least two people from the stolen vehicle.