2 CHP officers injured when chase ends in violent crash in Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured when a car chase ended in a violent crash in Sherman Oaks.

The pursuit started just before 10 p.m. Friday in the Whittier and Pico Rivera area.

Officers were attempting to pull over a stolen Kia Optima that was speeding, according to the CHP.

The pursuit ended in Sherman Oaks when two patrol cars crashed on the 405 Freeway off-ramp, near Sepulveda and Ventura Boulevard.

Two officers were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The CHP was able to detain at least two people from the stolen vehicle.