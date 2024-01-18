Officer's bodycam video shows DUI suspect slamming into cars involved in previous crash in South LA

Harrowing video recorded by a police officer's body camera shows the moment when a car driven by a DUI suspect in South Los Angeles slammed into vehicles that had been involved with an earlier crash.

Harrowing video recorded by a police officer's body camera shows the moment when a car driven by a DUI suspect in South Los Angeles slammed into vehicles that had been involved with an earlier crash.

Harrowing video recorded by a police officer's body camera shows the moment when a car driven by a DUI suspect in South Los Angeles slammed into vehicles that had been involved with an earlier crash.

Harrowing video recorded by a police officer's body camera shows the moment when a car driven by a DUI suspect in South Los Angeles slammed into vehicles that had been involved with an earlier crash.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Harrowing video recorded by a police officer's body camera shows the moment when a car driven by a DUI suspect in South Los Angeles slammed into vehicles that had been involved with an earlier crash.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on December 18, on Imperial Highway near the 110 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A driver who had been involved in the first collision and two other people were standing in the street as the DUI suspect approached.

Police were at the scene, and an LAPD officer's bodycam footage shows the policeman speaking with the initial driver.

"Do you have ID or no?" the officer says as the car speeds toward them. "Oh, s---! Look out, look out!"

A car then barrels into view and strikes the other vehicles.

"Oh, my gosh!" a man is heard saying.

One person was briefly trapped underneath one of the cars, and another was knocked unconscious in the street.

The driver involved in the latter crash was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after failing a field sobriety test, authorities said.