Chase ends in fiery crash in East LA after suspect reaches speeds of over 100 mph, CHP says

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Porsche driven by a suspect erupted in flames after a high-speed chase ended in a crash early Tuesday morning in East Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said.

Two people attempted to flee on foot after the crash but were taken into custody, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said. One of the suspects was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.

The meandering pursuit made its way from Diamond Bar to Orange County and back to the Los Angeles area, the spokesperson said.

The driver reached speeds of over 100 mph, according to the Highway Patrol, and a spike strip was deployed at one point.

The collision occurred about 3 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway, near Garfield Avenue. The Porsche caught fire as the driver and passenger attempted to escape from authorities.

Their identities were not released after they were apprehended.

No officers were injured in the chase or the crash.

Details of the alleged assault with a deadly weapon were not available.